scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 21, 2022
Must Read

South Delhi civic body sets up ‘nigam haat’ at Sarita Vihar to promote waste recycling

More than 30 eco-friendly products, made from unused and abandoned items, will be available for purchase at the 'haat', said a senior official of the South MCD.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 21, 2022 2:19:37 pm
A Nigam Haat was opened in Lajpat Nagar in December 2021. (File photo)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has inaugurated a ‘nigam haat’ — an initiative to promote reduction and recycling of waste — at Sarita Vihar.

More than 30 eco-friendly products, made from unused and abandoned items, will be available for purchase at the ‘haat’, said a senior official of the South MCD.

The SDMC’s central zone has set up such ‘haats’, based on principles of 3 Rs — ‘Reduce, Reuse & Recycle’ of waste.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A senior official of the South MCD said the purpose of launching this facility is to encourage segregation of waste at source, use of recycled items, use of cloth bags for shopping and home composting .

More from Delhi

The first ‘nigam haat’ came up in Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market last December.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 21: Latest News

Advertisement