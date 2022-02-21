South Delhi civic body sets up ‘nigam haat’ at Sarita Vihar to promote waste recycling

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has inaugurated a ‘nigam haat’ — an initiative to promote reduction and recycling of waste — at Sarita Vihar.

More than 30 eco-friendly products, made from unused and abandoned items, will be available for purchase at the ‘haat’, said a senior official of the South MCD.

The SDMC’s central zone has set up such ‘haats’, based on principles of 3 Rs — ‘Reduce, Reuse & Recycle’ of waste.

A senior official of the South MCD said the purpose of launching this facility is to encourage segregation of waste at source, use of recycled items, use of cloth bags for shopping and home composting .

The first ‘nigam haat’ came up in Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market last December.