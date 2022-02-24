South Delhi civic body mandates insurance for horses, carriages; wedding processions to get costlier

The rates of ‘ghodi baggi’ (horse-drawn carriages) for weddings or other functions are expected to increase in south Delhi as the civic body has made it compulsory for owners to obtain third-party insurance for horse/mares and horse carriages.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) standing committee on Thursday passed a proposal to this effect.

A trader has to pay Rs 7,000 for license and around Rs 2,000 for the renewal of a horse-drawn chariot for wedding purposes.

A senior official said that the prices would be decided by companies offering insurance and it has been mandated because in the past there have been reports of accidents and other untoward incidents in Delhi. He said that the current rules do not mention anything about the responsibility of the license holder in case of any mishap, accident or death due to horse carriage.

The new rules state that the applicant should submit an undertaking to indemnify the south civic body from acts leading to accidents that cause loss of life or injury to any user.

The opposition AAP, however, took a dig at the proposal and said that while the BJP-ruled MCD has not been able to ensure insurance for its employees, it is mandating insurance of horses.

“How will the civic body control the prices? The owner of these services will pay a one-time cost during insurance but will increase rates for everyday services that they offer,” said an AAP councillor.

In December 2021, in Gujarat, a groom on the way to his wedding had a narrow escape after the horse carriage he was riding in caught fire.