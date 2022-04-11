South Delhi civic body launches coffee-table book on heritage sites

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to document the lesser-known heritage sites of the national capital via a coffee-table book which shall be carrying information about 160 such places.

A senior official of South MCD the book will be a rich collection of various monuments, like a building of historical and cultural significance constructed during Mughal period in Purana Quila, KOS Minar located at National Zoological Park, enclosure of Nawab Mustafa Khan and Jamaat Khana Mosque, both in Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah complex, Durga Bhawan at Netaji Subhas Road, Jogmaya Mandir in Mehrauli, Domed Building (temple) in Africa Avenue, Bridge in Greater Kailash area, and Metcalfe Folly in Mehrauli among others.

“These monuments and buildings have been part of our life for a long time but people do not really know about their significance. The coffee-table book is an attempt to act as a reference for anyone looking to know about these structures,” he added.

The e-Book version of the first coffee-table book has been launched on the official website of South Delhi Municipal Corporation for wide reach and access to the public at large, the official informed.

A plan to launch a guided tour of historical heritages is also under formulation. With the initiative, the corporation hopes that the citizens will be dazzled by the rich legacy lying scattered in their neighbourhood, another official said.

“SDMC, as a custodian, has been working relentlessly to restore and protect 475 notified historical monuments, ancient buildings, gateways, tombs, memorials, etc. falling under its jurisdiction. It has created a Heritage Conservation Cell in 2019 for this purpose,” he said.

The objective of the Cell is to not only make people aware about the importance of historical and cultural heritages but to take appropriate measures to restore and safeguard them.