South Delhi civic body launches app to pay property taxes

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has launched a mobile application to facilitate paying property taxes during the pandemic.

This application will benefit the property taxpayers of all three Municipal Corporations — South, North and East.

The application aims to provide a hassle-free and contact-less platform for taxpayers, a senior official said. “The SDMC, the nodal agency for all three corporations (South, North & East) has developed the application with the help of National Informatics Centre,” he added.

People can download the app from the corporation’s website (http://mcdonline.nic.in/mcdonline.nic.in) or can scan the QR code on the statement issued by the body.

To address concerns related to the app, a helpdesk support has also been set up. Taxpayers can contact via helpline numbers — 9818316314 and 9717579247 — or email at support-sdmc@mcd.nic.in, support-ndmc@mcd.nic.in and support-edmc@mcd.nic.in.