South Delhi civic body to develop three more ‘Jal Shakti Parks’

To boost water conservation and promote rainwater harvesting, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to develop three more parks in the capital as ‘Jal Shakti Parks’, said Mayor Mukesh Suryan.

The corporation had launched its first ‘Jal Shakti Park’ in Dwarka’s Sector-8, said the mayor. The three new such parks will come up at a pond near Bagdola (Jahaz Wala Park) in Bagdola village, sector-8 Dwarka in Najafgarh Zone; a pond near Gokul Garden, sector-7 Dwarka (Palam), in Najafgarh Zone; and another pond at Jonapur (Kholi Talab Park Bheem Basti) in South Zone, the civic body announced.

Small artificial ponds will be made at these parks where rainwater will be collected. Besides this, swing, gazebo huts and walking tracks will be set up for children. To increase green cover, trees and plants will be planted at these parks, the mayor said.

To ensure water conservation, the civic body has installed 20 sewage treatment plants (STP) with a capacity of 50 kiloliters of water per day at 16 locations at a cost of Rs 7 crore, said the mayor.

“Water bodies have been revived at five of these places. With the help of these STPs, water supply is being ensured for trees and plants inside the parks,” he said.

With this, a total of 1,000 kilolitres of untreated water is being treated every day and used at the SDMC parks for irrigation purposes, said the mayor. “Our emphasis is to set up more STPs so irrigation of parks could be ensured and it could also help in closing tubewells at parks,” he added.