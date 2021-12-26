scorecardresearch
South Delhi civic body sets up ‘haat’ to promote recycling of waste

The ‘haat” will remain open from 11 am to 4 pm for citizens to participate in various information, education and communication activities.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 26, 2021 8:34:51 am
The 'Nigam Haat' being inaugurated at Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market area.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has started a ‘Nigam Haat’ in Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market area to ensure recycling of waste at source.

Deputy Commissioner of South MCD Radha Krishan said the concept of the ‘haat’ is based on the principles of 3Rs —reduce, reuse and recycle. He added that such ‘haats’ will also be set up in other zones of SDMC.

Delhi News |At South MCD park opening, Amit Shah takes swipe at CM Kejriwal, AAP hits back

The ‘haat” will remain open from 11 am to 4 pm for citizens to participate in various information, education and communication activities, like watch demonstrations of home composting kit and also buy recycled products made out of waste.

Krishan said the centres of attraction at the ‘haat’ are use of tyres which were lying unattended, a tree made from parts of scrapped vehicles, and conversion of an abandoned jeep into a selfie point.

Councillor Seema Malik said the civic body is determined to keep the area clean with the help and support of citizens. She added that such initiatives will also become a source of livelihood for people belonging to the weaker sections of the society.

