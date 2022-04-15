scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 15, 2022
Must Read

South Delhi civic body decks up roundabouts, offices for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

To convey the message of our freedom fighters and instil in them the spirit of patriotism, many events like poem recitation, paintings and jingle-making contests are being organized by SDMC in its schools, the official informed.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: April 15, 2022 10:22:00 am
South Delhi Municipal Corporation have been decked up in preparations for the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” (Express Photo)

Fifteen roundabouts in areas falling under the jurisdiction of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation have been decked up in preparations for the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

This has been done in addition to painting 68 flyovers, walls, metro pillars and prominent office buildings.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

A senior South MCD official said that the “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” logo is also being added to office stationery, and banners, posters and hoardings are being put up in offices and buildings. “The market within the SDMC jurisdiction has been filled with stickers and the same is being done for other public places. The National Song and National Anthem are being played in the beginning and end of SDMC’s sessions and social media platforms have been harnessed to spread the message,” he added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Many events like poem recitation, paintings and jingle-making contests are being organized by SDMC ( Express Photo)

To convey the message of our freedom fighters and instil in them the spirit of patriotism, many events like poem recitation, paintings and jingle-making contests are being organized by SDMC in its schools, the official informed.

More from Delhi

“The songs and festivities will be uploaded on the YouTube Channel. A unique initiative in the form of ‘Wall of Freedom’ in all SDMC schools has been started wherein a wall is earmarked depicting the life and stories of freedom fighters,” he added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 15: Latest News

Advertisement