South Delhi civic body decks up roundabouts, offices for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Fifteen roundabouts in areas falling under the jurisdiction of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation have been decked up in preparations for the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

This has been done in addition to painting 68 flyovers, walls, metro pillars and prominent office buildings.

A senior South MCD official said that the “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” logo is also being added to office stationery, and banners, posters and hoardings are being put up in offices and buildings. “The market within the SDMC jurisdiction has been filled with stickers and the same is being done for other public places. The National Song and National Anthem are being played in the beginning and end of SDMC’s sessions and social media platforms have been harnessed to spread the message,” he added.

Many events like poem recitation, paintings and jingle-making contests are being organized by SDMC ( Express Photo) Many events like poem recitation, paintings and jingle-making contests are being organized by SDMC ( Express Photo)

To convey the message of our freedom fighters and instil in them the spirit of patriotism, many events like poem recitation, paintings and jingle-making contests are being organized by SDMC in its schools, the official informed.

“The songs and festivities will be uploaded on the YouTube Channel. A unique initiative in the form of ‘Wall of Freedom’ in all SDMC schools has been started wherein a wall is earmarked depicting the life and stories of freedom fighters,” he added.