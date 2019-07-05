South Delhi civic body concern: Chargesheeted officials in building department

Leaders of South Delhi Municipal Corporation have aired concerns regarding lower rung officials extracting money and chargesheeted engineers working in the building department despite repeated orders to get them transferred.

Standing committee chairman Bhupendar Gupta said: “There are chargesheeted engineers working and then there are engineers who work in the building department for three years and then get diverted to some other department and take salary from there, but report to the building department itself.” An engineer being chargesheeted means disciplinary proceedings are pending against him.

Senior SDMC officials said the building department is considered a plum posting in the civic body as it opens up the possibility of corrupt officials extracting money from builders and those building houses without permits.

“Why is that everybody wants to work in the building department only?” Gupta said.

A senior official said there are nine chargesheeted engineers in the department, and their transfers have not been done because of a staff crunch. Gupta said he will soon form a policy on transfers, and has sought a detailed report from officials on the issue.

As the civic body meeting progressed, leaders said there was another issue that came up: Of a domestic mosquito breeding checker going to a godown posing as a public health inspector and demanding house tax.

Gupta ordered his suspension and said officials should keep an eye on whether such issues crop up in other places.

He added that there are cases when small houses are demolished but big buildings next to them are constructed without hassle.