South Delhi civic body comes up with fines, ecobrick walls to eliminate single-use plastic

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is using different means to deter people from using single-use plastic like slapping fines on violators, holding awareness campaigns and constructing ecobrick walls using plastic bottles.

The wall in Saket to encourage people to not use single-use plastic has been constructed with stray bottles. Through this wall, SDMC has given a message not to use single-use plastic, said deputy commissioner of the south zone Ankita Chakravarty.

In addition to this, an awareness effort ‘Spit Free India Campaign’ was also launched in the south zone. The campaign was kicked off from DLF Avenue Mall, Saket to Madangir village. A puppet show to raise awareness about sanitation and medical problems of spitting was organised in Madangir clusters. Madangir children gave a talk about the disease caused by spitting and pledges were taken to stop spitting, said a senior South DMC official.

In the central zone’s South Ex-II market also, an awareness drive was organised against single-use plastic.

During the drive, shopkeepers were made aware of the bad effects of plastic bags and their use and 9 kg plastic bags were seized while 16 challans were slapped. Also, the members of the market association took part actively and assured the SDMC officials not to use single-use plastic. They also assured to help the civic agency in keeping the market area clean, he said.