South Delhi businessman duped of over Rs 50 lakh through missed calls, cops say no OTP was shared

A South Delhi-based businessman was duped of more than Rs 50 lakh by unknown fraudsters through missed calls, the police said Tuesday, adding that the businessman had not shared his OTP or personal details with the accused.

According to the man’s complaint, he received a series of missed calls from an unknown number. He even picked up one of the calls but the caller didn’t say anything. Later, he found out that multiple transactions were made from his account and he lost over Rs 50 lakh.

A senior Delhi Police officer said a case of cheating has been registered with the IFSO unit and the team is investigating the matter.

Prima facie, the inquiry suggests that the victim was duped using the SIM-swap technique. According to banks, in case of SIM-swap frauds, the accused buy duplicate SIM cards from telecom operators on the pretext that they have lost them and then accesses confidential information from the banks.

“Most platforms have weak two-factor authentications and many fraudsters work in connivance with employees working in telecom companies. Once they have duplicate SIM cards that work, they access all the information and use banking passwords to siphon off money,” said an officer.

In the present case as well, the man had not shared his details but his money was siphoned off. The police suspect a Jamtara-based gang is behind the crime and are looking at the transaction details to identify the accused.