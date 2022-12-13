scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

South Delhi businessman duped of over Rs 50 lakh through missed calls, cops say no OTP was shared

According to the man’s complaint, he received a series of missed calls from an unknown number. He even picked up one of the calls but the caller didn’t say anything.

A senior Delhi Police officer said a case of cheating has been registered with the IFSO unit and the team is investigating the matter. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A South Delhi-based businessman was duped of more than Rs 50 lakh by unknown fraudsters through missed calls, the police said Tuesday, adding that the businessman had not shared his OTP or personal details with the accused.

According to the man’s complaint, he received a series of missed calls from an unknown number. He even picked up one of the calls but the caller didn’t say anything. Later, he found out that multiple transactions were made from his account and he lost over Rs 50 lakh.

A senior Delhi Police officer said a case of cheating has been registered with the IFSO unit and the team is investigating the matter.

Also Read |‘US citizens lost over $20 million in fraud calls, India’s reputation lowered’: CBI to Delhi court

Prima facie, the inquiry suggests that the victim was duped using the SIM-swap technique. According to banks, in case of SIM-swap frauds, the accused buy duplicate SIM cards from telecom operators on the pretext that they have lost them and then accesses confidential information from the banks.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...Premium
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...
Also Read |‘Smacks of malice’: Delhi Police oppose plea seeking transfer of probe into 2019 Jamia violence case to independent agency

“Most platforms have weak two-factor authentications and many fraudsters work in connivance with employees working in telecom companies. Once they have duplicate SIM cards that work, they access all the information and use banking passwords to siphon off money,” said an officer.

More from Delhi

In the present case as well, the man had not shared his details but his money was siphoned off. The police suspect a Jamtara-based gang is behind the crime and are looking at the transaction details to identify the accused.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 04:54:05 pm
Next Story

BTech third most employable degree; BCom, MBA set to become most popular courses

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close