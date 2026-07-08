Room locked, Rs 1.15 crore gone: South Delhi burglary echoes ‘kaccha baniyan’ gang

CCTV footage from the area showed four people scaling the boundary wall to enter the locality. (Image generated using AI)

In May, Delhi Police arrested six alleged members of the ‘kaccha baniyan’ gang who had carried out two back-to-back robberies in South Delhi’s Sarvodaya Enclave.

Forty-seven days later, burglars using a strikingly similar modus operandi targeted another upscale South Delhi neighbourhood, escaping with diamond jewellery and Rs 50,000 in cash worth around Rs 1.15 crore in all.

On June 19, 54-year-old Amitabh Prasad and his wife woke up around 8 am to find themselves locked inside the bedroom of their ground-floor house in Vasant Kunj’s D Block.

“They used a set of spare keys to unlock the door. When they came out, they found to their shock that their whole house had been turned upside down,” a police officer said.