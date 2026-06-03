After South Delhi building collapse, CM asks MCD Commissioner to conduct citywide audit

In the wake of a building collapse in Saidulajab near Saket that killed six persons, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has asked Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar to conduct a “comprehensive audit” of all the unauthorised constructions and buildings flouting the rules across the Capital, said officials. The CM has also sought a detailed report on all the identified unauthorised and illegal construction in residential, commercial and market areas across the city, officials added.

The directions have come after a five-storey building collapsed in Saket on May 30, killing five medical and engineering graduates and the owner of a canteen adjacent to it.

“After inspecting the incident site where a multi-storey building collapsed in Saidulajab area, the CM has issued strict directions to MCD and asked the Commissioner to submit a detailed report on all such illegal constructions, extensions and submit identified in the past and action taken by the civic agency in the matter,” said a senior government official, adding, “Apart from this, she has also asked the civic body to launch a comprehensive city-wide audit to identify all such buildings and take action against them and concerned officials for allowing such constructions.”

After visiting the site on May 31, Gupta in a post on X had said, “Strict action will be taken against all unauthorised constructions. Accountability will be fixed for negligence at every level. No builder, official, or authority is above the law. Violations will not be tolerated….” She also ordered for a magisterial inquiry, headed by the District Magistrate of South Delhi, to ascertain the actual cause of the incident and fix accountability.

The CM had also directed the departments concerned to conduct a detailed investigation into the reasons behind the collapse. She said that if any construction-related irregularities, violation of safety norms or administrative negligence is found, strict action must be taken against those responsible.

Strict action will be taken against all unauthorised constructions. Accountability will be fixed for negligence at every level.

No builder, official, or authority is above the law. Violations will not be tolerated.

The Delhi Government stands with its people: committed to… pic.twitter.com/CXLmFXkwSi — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 31, 2026

She had also directed officials to conduct an immediate survey and inspection of dilapidated, dangerous and illegal buildings in Saidulajab and nearby areas.

“Strict action should be taken, in accordance with the law, against buildings that pose a threat to public safety so that such incidents can be prevented in the future,” she had said.

Gupta said accountability would be fixed as she warned officials who may have protected illegal constructions or failed to discharge their responsibilities.