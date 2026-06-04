South Delhi blaze: Owner’s two other properties under scanner for safety violations

Officials, meanwhile, said that the policemen, with the help of locals, broke the locks at the entries to the basement and the roof to make way for the people stuck in the building. They also arranged mattresses onto which people jumped in a desperate bid to escape, officials added.
Police investigation into the fire at Flourish Stays B&B in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, which claimed 21 lives, revealed the owner also operated two other properties in the area which are now under scrutiny for alleged safety and regulatory violations, police sources said.
Police officers said it appears that the fire, one of the deadliest in recent years, was caused by a short circuit.
According to investigators, the owner, Luv Kesh Bajaj, also runs Lemon Green Inn, located barely a few metres from Flourish Stays, and Micasa Inn, situated behind the fire-hit property in the back lane of Hauz Rani.
Officials said preliminary inspections of both establishments have allegedly uncovered multiple violations, including unauthorised construction, inadequate fire-safety arrangements and the presence of only a single entry-exit stairway. The properties are shut now.
Sources said that these properties lacked several permissions required to operate as a hotel.
During questioning, police said Bajaj, who was arrested on Wednesday night, claimed he had purchased the Flourish Stays property around three years ago from a man identified as Ahluwalia.
Investigators said the building is approximately 40 years old, although substantial renovation work, including modifications to the façade and interiors, was carried out over the last two to three years.
Police sources said the structure comprised a basement with four rooms and a kitchen, a ground floor housing the reception area, restaurant and two rooms, and four upper floors containing around five rooms each. There was also a kitchen running on the top floor.
Investigators are examining whether changes made during the renovation altered the original structure and compromised safety norms.
According to police, the owner was arrested after allegedly attempting to evade authorities by frequently changing locations in Saket and switching vehicles before heading to the residence of a known acquaintance.
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The prima facie cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit, investigators said. While LPG cylinders were present inside the premises, officials found no evidence to suggest that any of them exploded during the incident.
Police officials said there were some fire extinguishers present inside the hotel but were of no use or help.
Police said they received information about the fire at 8.49 am, with callers reporting that several people were trapped inside the building. Teams reached the spot within minutes and launched rescue operations.
Officials said police began evacuations within seven to eight minutes of their arrival, while local residents had already started rescuing occupants before the fire and police teams reached the site.
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Authorities are also examining alleged violations of food-safety regulations at the restaurant operating on the premises where the fire took place.
Officials have since declared the fire-ravaged building dangerous. Portions of the interiors have become unstable following the blaze, with glass panels, tiles and other fittings reportedly coming loose.
According to the FIR registered on the complaint of a police officer, the owner failed to ensure adequate safety measures at the building, resulting in a fire that caused multiple deaths.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More