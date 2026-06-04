South Delhi blaze: Owner’s two other properties under scanner for safety violations

Police investigation into the fire at Flourish Stays B&B in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, which claimed 21 lives, revealed the owner also operated two other properties in the area which are now under scrutiny for alleged safety and regulatory violations, police sources said.

Police officers said it appears that the fire, one of the deadliest in recent years, was caused by a short circuit.

According to investigators, the owner, Luv Kesh Bajaj, also runs Lemon Green Inn, located barely a few metres from Flourish Stays, and Micasa Inn, situated behind the fire-hit property in the back lane of Hauz Rani.

Officials said preliminary inspections of both establishments have allegedly uncovered multiple violations, including unauthorised construction, inadequate fire-safety arrangements and the presence of only a single entry-exit stairway. The properties are shut now.

Sources said that these properties lacked several permissions required to operate as a hotel.

During questioning, police said Bajaj, who was arrested on Wednesday night, claimed he had purchased the Flourish Stays property around three years ago from a man identified as Ahluwalia.

Investigators said the building is approximately 40 years old, although substantial renovation work, including modifications to the façade and interiors, was carried out over the last two to three years.

Police sources said the structure comprised a basement with four rooms and a kitchen, a ground floor housing the reception area, restaurant and two rooms, and four upper floors containing around five rooms each. There was also a kitchen running on the top floor.

Investigators are examining whether changes made during the renovation altered the original structure and compromised safety norms.

According to police, the owner was arrested after allegedly attempting to evade authorities by frequently changing locations in Saket and switching vehicles before heading to the residence of a known acquaintance.

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The prima facie cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit, investigators said. While LPG cylinders were present inside the premises, officials found no evidence to suggest that any of them exploded during the incident.

Police officials said there were some fire extinguishers present inside the hotel but were of no use or help.

Police said they received information about the fire at 8.49 am, with callers reporting that several people were trapped inside the building. Teams reached the spot within minutes and launched rescue operations.

Officials said police began evacuations within seven to eight minutes of their arrival, while local residents had already started rescuing occupants before the fire and police teams reached the site.

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Authorities are also examining alleged violations of food-safety regulations at the restaurant operating on the premises where the fire took place.

Officials have since declared the fire-ravaged building dangerous. Portions of the interiors have become unstable following the blaze, with glass panels, tiles and other fittings reportedly coming loose.

According to the FIR registered on the complaint of a police officer, the owner failed to ensure adequate safety measures at the building, resulting in a fire that caused multiple deaths.