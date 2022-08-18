scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

In less than 24 hours, 16-year-old commits 6 robberies in South Delhi

According to sources, the first incident on August 15 took place around 8 am in Hauz Khas. The accused allegedly snatched a woman’s mobile phone and fled on his scooter.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 18, 2022 10:30:14 am
The boy was apprehended and said he mainly targeted women who walk alone in the evening or late at night. (File)

In less than 24 hours, a 16-year-old boy allegedly committed 6 robberies in residential areas in South Delhi on Independence Day, said police Thursday. The accused was apprehended by special staff on Wednesday.

The teenager is allegedly a drug addict and is involved in over 13 cases of robberies, theft and snatching, said the police. He mainly targets women on the streets and snatches their phone or jewellery.

According to sources, the first incident on August 15 took place around 8 am in Hauz Khas. The accused allegedly snatched a woman’s mobile phone and fled on his scooter. Around 5.30 pm on the same day, the boy targeted another woman and snatched her purse in Saket.

Police said the boy went to Lado Sarai market area and then snatched a mobile phone from a man. The incident took place around 5.40-5.50 pm. The fourth incident was recorded in Malviya Nagar around 2.15 am. The man was walking towards a hospital when the accused snatched his phone and fled on his blue scooter. In the next one hour, the accused targeted a food delivery executive and a woman in Saket and Greater Kailash.

“All the complainants alleged they saw the accused leave on a blue scooter. We started looking for the boy by checking all the CCTVs,” said an officer.

Several teams were deployed to zero-in on the accused and on Wednesday police received an input that the accused would come to BRT area with the same scooter. A team was sent and the accused was signalled to stop.

Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South) said, “ The juvenile tried fleeing but was caught by the team. Two phones were recovered from his possession. The same phones were robbed a day before. We then found that his scooter was also stolen from Kalkaji. On his instance, gold jewellery was recovered from his house”

The boy was apprehended and said he mainly targeted women who walk alone in the evening or late at night. Police said the boy is involved in over 13 criminal cases.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 10:30:14 am

Premium
