South Delhi municipal body to open RD accounts for school girls

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will open recurring deposit accounts for all girls studying in its schools, in which Rs 1,100 will be deposited every year. South corporation Mayor Narender Chawla said this is being done to promote education of girls, and increase the enrolment rate in SDMC schools.

“Rs 1,100 will be deposited each year, till the girls reach Class V. But they will be able to withdraw the money only when they turn 18,” he said.

The corporation has estimated that Rs 16 crore will be invested in the project each year. The decreasing enrolment rate has been a cause of concern for the corporation for the past several years.

As per figures released by the SDMC, the enrolment rate of students in its schools continued to decline — 17,535 fewer students were enrolled in 2017-18, as compared to 2016-17.

Officials said the civic body is banking on this scheme to improve the rate and bring more girls to school. In the 581 schools under the SDMC, there are 1,28,580 boys and 1,39,141 girls. Corporation schools offer primary education till Class V.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App