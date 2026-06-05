Exclusive | Frisking, bag checks: South Asian University brings in new security measures for students

The university reiterated that the possession, use, consumption, storage or distribution of prohibited items, is strictly prohibited. (Credit: sau.int)

Students at South Asian University (SAU) in Delhi may now be subjected to frisking and bag checks and could face disciplinary action, including suspension or expulsion, for refusing to comply with the new security measures introduced by the campus this week, The Indian Express has learnt.

In a notification titled “Enhanced Campus Security Measures”, issued on June 2, security personnel are authorised to inspect students’ belongings and conduct security screening on campus.

The move, the university said, was necessitated by “repeated instances of prohibited items and substances being detected and found on the premises”.

Under the new rules, “bags, backpacks, and other personal belongings may be subject to inspection at entry/exit points and elsewhere on campus, as deemed necessary by authorised security personnel”.