South African delegate’s Rs 3 lakh cash left in cab recovered by Delhi Police before flight

On Sunday, the delegate realised that he had left the cash in the cab and approached the police for help (File photo)

The Delhi Police traced a cab to recover around Rs 3 lakh in Indian and US currency left behind by a South African delegate, and handed him the recovered amount just 30 minutes before his flight, an official said on Monday.

On Sunday, the delegate realised that he had left the cash in the cab and approached the police for help, following which personnel immediately initiated efforts to trace the vehicle, he said.

The police team coordinated with relevant agencies and tracked down the cab, leading to the recovery of the cash, officials said.

The recovered money was handed over to the South African delegate just 30 minutes before his scheduled flight, ensuring that he could leave the national capital with his belongings, they added.