Sort differences, stop leaks: BJP diktat to leaders in Delhi

After some incidents of scuffles involving local party leaders came to light, senior BJP leaders have stepped in and asked them to put their house in order by ensuring protocol is followed when it comes to giving space to party leaders on the stage during events, and not “leaking” internal matters to media, it is learnt.

The reasons for clashes among BJP workers and councillors included issues like a particular leader not being given enough prominence at an event to whose face was bigger on a poster.

The party had got reports of such incidents from Dwarka, Rajendra Nagar, Gokulpuri and Kirari over the past two weeks.

Senior leaders said they were upset with clashes and also the fact that the complaint letters that were filed afterwards were “leaked” to the media.

Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju said, “When there is a big party with so many members in the family, there will be differences, but the issues are being solved.”

Senior BJP leaders, in a recent meeting, also warned that such incidents not just damage the party’s image but also distract attention from its main agenda.

“The party had planned an outreach programme at 22 unauthorised colonies but people were only talking about the clashes,” a leader said.

A part of the outreach programme was scheduled to happen on September 29, but the party decided to take a break and put their house in order before launching the next phase, he said.

The BJP central leadership had earlier directed its Delhi unit leaders to conduct a survey to take feedback from residents of unauthorised colonies, which was conducted on September 22.

Senior leaders said that before the next phase of the outreach programme, they should be provided details of people whose picture will be on party banners as well as who will get seats on the stage.