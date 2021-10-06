‘Sorry state of affairs’: Delhi court asks DCP to file report in northeast riots case

For the second time in ten days, a Delhi court has hauled up police for the “sorry state of affairs” in investigating a case linked to the northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav asked DCP North East to file a report in the case after the court found that three persons whose names cropped up in multiple cases were not interrogated by the police.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a Muslim man whose house was vandalised, looted and burnt during the riots at Bhagirathi Vihar.

In this case, the prosecution evidence had come to an end on October 5, with the cross-examination of three police witnesses. Head constable Sanoj had said that he identified three persons who were allegedly involved in the rioting. However, ASI Ram Dass, who is the Investigating Officer in the case, said they have not interrogated the three accused though Sanoj has named them.

Defence counsels argued that the three accused persons were also wanted in another riots case in which a mob of around 100-150 were mobilised over loudspeakers. The court noted that even in that case the three accused were not interrogated.