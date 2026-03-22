Soon, scan QR code on display boards, submit feedback on Delhi roads

Was a road recently repaired in your neighbourhood and you wanted to submit a feedback or complaint? In a fresh move to ensure that citizens feel heard, the Public Works Department (PWD) is going to set up QR code-based display boards on all its roads undergoing repairing, recapturing and strengthening in the Capital.

As per the new directive, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Saturday, display boards will be installed — within seven days of completion of any road development work —- at prominent public locations such as bus queue shelters, major intersections, and high footfall areas to ensure visibility and accessibility.

All that citizens have to do to access details about the road stretch, its length (in kilometres), and when it was last repaired is scan a QR code. The public can also raise complaints and submit feedback. Each QR Code, the Minister said, will give citizens instant access to complete project details, including the name and length of the road, date of last strengthening, contractor or agency details, sanctioned cost, and defect liability period.

“Transparency is not just about sharing information… It is about listening to the people. With this initiative, citizens will not only know the details of road works but will also be able to give their feedback directly. This will make the system more responsive and accountable,” the Minister said. For instance, if they find a pothole or a broken central verge, they can click a photo and submit it. The PWD will then take immediate action to fix the problem.

“A proper feedback system will create a direct connection between citizens and the department, helping us improve quality and take timely action wherever required,” Singh added.

PWD manages around 1400 km of road stretches including key arterial roads, about 106 flyovers and underpasses. Over 100 road stretches are currently undergoing repairs and strengthening. Some of them are Noida Link Road, Mayur Vihar, Akshardham stretch, Vikas Marg, Ring Road from AIIMS to Ashram Chowk, Mathura Road, KN Katju Marg, and Press Enclave Road.

To maintain consistency and effectiveness, PWD has also mandated a uniform design for all display boards and strict maintenance protocols. All divisions have been directed to ensure that boards remain clearly visible, QR codes are functional at all times, and information is updated after any subsequent work, said officials.

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A robust compliance framework has also been put in place, requiring divisions to submit completion reports within 10 days, along with regular monitoring at the zonal level,said officials.

“This initiative marks a significant shift from one-way communication to two-way engagement where every road not only reflects government work but also carries the voice of the people it serves,” Singh said.