Soon, only cycle, e-rickshaws and pedestrians to be allowed in Chandni Chowk

The timeline for the implementation of the move is yet to be decided (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File) The timeline for the implementation of the move is yet to be decided (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File)

Chandni Chowk would soon become the first locality in the national capital where only pedestrians, cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws will be allowed between 9 am and 9 pm every day, according to an official.

The decision has been taken at a recent governing body meeting of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC).

The governing body UTTIPEC has approved the proposal for pedestrianisation of Chandni Chowk, the official said However, the timeline for the implementation of the move is yet to be decided as minutes of the meeting have not come yet, he said.

It would be the first locality in the national capital where motorised vehicles will be banned and only pedestrians, cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws will be allowed between 9 am and 9 pm every day, according to the official

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App