Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Soon, only cycle, e-rickshaws and pedestrians to be allowed in Chandni Chowk

When implemented, Chandni Chowk would be the first locality in the national capital where motorised vehicles will be banned between 9 am and 9 pm every day, according to officials.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: August 28, 2018 1:52:01 pm
The timeline for the implementation of the move is yet to be decided

Chandni Chowk would soon become the first locality in the national capital where only pedestrians, cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws will be allowed between 9 am and 9 pm every day, according to an official.

The decision has been taken at a recent governing body meeting of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC).

The governing body UTTIPEC has approved the proposal for pedestrianisation of Chandni Chowk, the official said However, the timeline for the implementation of the move is yet to be decided as minutes of the meeting have not come yet, he said.

It would be the first locality in the national capital where motorised vehicles will be banned and only pedestrians, cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws will be allowed between 9 am and 9 pm every day, according to the official

