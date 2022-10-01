Delhi: Soon, no fuel at petrol pumps without PUC certificate

The Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will be mandatory for refuelling at the petrol pumps in Delhi from October 25 onwards, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai Saturday.

“To deal with vehicular emissions, we usually take measures, even in the winter action plan. In addition to this, there is a new development which is still in process. This year, when pollution levels increase in winter, the people will not be able to fill petrol at a pump without a valid pollution under control certificate. The government is preparing for this. On March 3, a public notice inviting suggestions on this was invited. On September 29, there was a meeting with the Transport Department, Environment Department and Traffic Police on this,” Rai told a press conference here.

“The Transport Department will issue a notice on this on Monday. The people will be given time till October 25. From October 25 onwards, the people will not be able to fill petrol and diesel at the petrol pumps without a PUC certificate. The government is preparing for this and a notification will be issued soon,” he added.

Rai said that some owners of the petrol pumps have raised the question of long lines as a result of this measure. “The Traffic Police and Transport Department are preparing to handle this. A clearer picture will emerge in a week,” he added.

The Transport Department had in October last year issued a circular deploying the enforcement staff at the petrol pumps to check the PUC certificates of vehicles that came in for refuelling.

Ahead of the anticipated spike in air pollution levels in the winter, a 24×7 green war room will be launched at the Delhi Secretariat on October 3. Implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and winter action plan will be monitored from this war room. From October 10 onwards, the spraying of the PUSA bio-decomposer, which is meant to help with the decomposition of paddy stubble after the kharif harvest, will begin.

Rai said that there were three instances of stubble burning in Delhi, in the Narela, Bawana and Mundka areas last year. “In the NCR areas, GRAP is announced, but there is no seriousness in implementation…the problem of pollution is an airshed problem. I request States of the NCR to prepare winter action plans and form teams for its monitoring and implementation. A regional task force is also necessary for implementation, with its headquarters within the NCR. We will get in touch with the states about this,” he added.

When asked about Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s recent communication to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on delays in felling of trees and transplantation permissions for infrastructure projects in the city, Rai said: “Development is necessary, but as far as the Environment Department is concerned, our priority is to plant trees, not cut them. In Delhi, development is needed, but there needs to be a balance. Many agencies, after they get permission, it makes no difference to them. When we asked for reports, many agencies had transplanted trees and then left it. We want development, but we don’t want destruction of the environment. We analyze projects and give permission. Projects are being reviewed…files have been submitted and decisions will be taken.”