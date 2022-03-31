Soon, no fine for not wearing masks in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to do away with fines for not wearing masks in public, officials said.

A meeting of the Authority, headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, was held on Thursday, where the decision was taken.

The meeting was also attended by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, revenue minister Kailash Gahlot, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, NCDC head Dr SK Singh and ICMR Delhi’s Dr S Panda, among others.

Most Covid-related restrictions, including a cap on the number of people who can attend weddings and funerals, market timings, running weekly markets, etc. were lifted last month.

While fines for not wearing masks in a personal vehicle were lifted entirely, the penalty for not wearing masks in public was reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500.

According to sources, the proposal to lift fines entirely for not wearing masks was discussed for a long time, with some officials suggesting that the fines not be removed entirely.

“Many were of the opinion that wearing masks should remain mandatory. However, it was finally decided that no fines would be issued. This means that the order will contain an advisory, which asks people to remain masked in public,” a source said. Officials, however, said that hospitals will be asked to test and track people who present flu-like symptoms.

A push for a sustained awareness campaign for wearing masks is also expected, officials said.

After the meeting, Baijal tweeted, “While appreciating the efforts made by all stakeholders in management of COVID-19, (I) emphasised upon the need to follow the five-fold strategy of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccinate and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour as advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.”

Many experts, meanwhile, agree with the decision to do away with fines for not masking up. Dr T Jacob John, virologist from Christian Medical College, Vellore, said, “Masking mandates should definitely be over now, instead the government should focus on promoting masks in places such as crowded market places. Masks should definitely be promoted — by telling people about its benefits — especially within hospitals as it will reduce other respiratory infections too. The only places where masks should be avoided are places like ATM and other security-sensitive area where facial recognition is important.”

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung hospital, said that masking should not be mandated as in the real-life setting it does little to prevent infections. “When we say that if both people wear masks, it reduces transmission by x per cent, the results are based on pristine lab conditions. In real life, no one can ensure proper and 100% masking. Despite masking, we had seropositivity of over 90%,” he said.