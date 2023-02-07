Soon, more traffic cameras to crack down on violators in Delhi

In a bid to crack down on commuters jumping red lights and those speeding beyond the permissible speed limit, the Delhi Traffic Police is set to install more than 200 Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras and 125 Over Speed Violation Detection (OSVD) cameras across the city, officers said.

Senior traffic police officers told The Indian Express that 209 RLVD cameras will be installed at 57 junctions and 125 OSVD cameras will be installed at 76 junctions. “We have proposed the procurement of these cameras around six months ago and installation plan is part of our flagship Integrated Traffic Management System,” the officer said.

At present, there are around 125 OSVD cameras at 69 locations which are prone to instances of overspeeding, and there are 209 RLVD cameras installed at 43 junctions in the city.

Another officer, requesting anonymity, said: “Requirement had arisen to procure more such cameras to detect violations at spots where there is a lack of them and where violations are heavily reported.”

A senior traffic officer said areas in Outer Delhi lack OSVD and RLVD cameras and traffic inspectors mostly have to manually prosecute offenders. “For cases of overspeeding in these areas, cameras are attached to police vehicles and placed in corner of roads which report violations while red light violations are checked manually by posting officers at important traffic junctions.”

While OSVD cameras detect cases of overspeeding on a particular stretch, RLVD cameras help identify vehicles jumping red light, or stopping after the red-light mark or zebra crossing. As per traffic rules, fine for overspeeding is Rs 2,000 and that for a red-light violation is Rs 1,000. The OSVD and RLVD cameras have servers in the Delhi Traffic Police’s headquarters in Todapur.

Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic (Zone 2), Surender Singh Yadav, said that at present, on an average, around 1.25 lakh challans are issued to violators for jumping red lights in a month while around 2.43 lakh challans are issued for overspeeding.