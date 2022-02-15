Soon, e-autos on Delhi’s roads, 3,500 applicants picked in first draw of lots

Delhi’s roads will soon see electric autos as the transport department Monday held a computerised draw of lots for allotment of 4,261 vehicles. It will soon start the process of issuing a Letter of Intent (LOI) to all successful applicants.

According to officials from the transport department, the main aim behind introducing e-autos in was to curb pollution and boost last-mile connectivity. The scheme was launched last October and the department had invited online applications for registration of 4,261 e-autos. Of these, 33% (1,406) were reserved for women applicants. To provide visibility and to ensure compliance and prevent misuse of the scheme, the department had also notified a special colour scheme – blue for normal autos and lilac for those driven by women.

Within less than a month, the department had received 20,589 applications of which 19,846 were from men and the remaining were women applicants. A single common computerised draw of lots, through a randomised process, was held on Monday to select 2,855 male applicants, 743 female applicants and 285 extra applicants who will be on a waitlist. The draw was held under the supervision of a committee comprising senior officials of the transport department and a special invitee from the Department of Women and Child Development.

“To maintain transparency, results of the draw of lots of successful applicants, including those on the wait list, has been displayed on the department’s website. In addition, the list of those with deficiencies in applications will also be put up so that they get a chance to rectify the errors before allotment. The LOI to the first list of successful male applicants and 743 women applicants will be given by February 28,” said a statement issued by the transport department.

Successful applicants would be required to purchase the TSR and apply for registration on the single window portal, http://www.myev.org.in, developed by the Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) before April 30. Failing this, the LOI will be deemed to be surrendered and included in the waiting list. The registration of e-autos will only be allowed for persons having a valid PSV badge and on production of LOI.

Further, the LOI holder can purchase the e-auto from authorised dealers through the single window system, wherein the dealer will act as single window interface for booking, completion of registration formalities. With this system, the LOI holder will get all information on a single platform about approved e-auto models, prices, features, subsidy components and financing banks and NBFCs.

The transport department further said that women applicants will be directly eligible for the scheme and will be issued the LOIs, subject to removal of deficiencies in applications. The department will also reopen applications for women in the coming weeks and in case the remaining slots still remain un-allotted, those autos will be allotted to the DMRC to operate them through an aggregator/operator – but the autos will only have women drivers.

“Special features like the single window system of subsidy disbursement and interest subvention, along with a provision for co-ownership with fleet aggregators, will make the whole process of registering and owning an e-auto extremely simple,” said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.