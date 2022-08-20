Soon, Delhiites can give a missed call to opt in for power subsidy

The Delhi government will soon issue a phone number for residents to give a missed call and opt-in for the power subsidy.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Saturday, “We have decided to simplify the procedure for opting-in for power subsidy. We will soon release a phone number where consumers can drop a missed call or WhatsApp to register their choice for power subsidy. Delhiites will also have the convenience of opting in through a QR code printed on the backside of the power bill or by visiting the DISCOM centre, besides filling a form attached to the bill.” Sisodia, who also holds the power portfolio, chaired a meeting with DISCOMS and officials of the power department on Saturday.
Consumers will be given the option of continuing to receive the subsidy or opting out of it from October 1 onwards.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced in May that from October 1 onwards, the electricity subsidy will only be given to those who ask for it. Domestic consumers who utilise upto 200 units a month get free electricity. On consumption of 201 to 400 units a month, a subsidy of upto Rs 800 is given.
According to a communication from the Delhi government, “Over the years, people have suggested that instead of providing subsidies to financially strong households, the money be used for schools & hospitals. Taking their demand into consideration, all consumers will be given a choice to opt-out from the subsidy or continue getting free electricity from October 1.” The communication said that “47,11,176 families are taking benefit of power subsidy at present”.
