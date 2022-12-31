Soon, Delhi to have geo-tagged streetlights with smart sensors

To bring down the number of unlit areas and keep a tab on the functioning of streetlights, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to install smart sensors and geo-tag all streetlight poles with the help of a centralised software, an official said.

The main aim behind the initiative is the illumination, repair and maintenance of all streetlights across all key busy stretches, besides ensuring the safety of women and children, officials added.

Officials said the PWD is also replacing old halogen lights with LED lights across the city. The new streetlight poles and LED lights will have the aforementioned features embedded. “We are making a list of all streetlights and electric poles, after which sensors will be installed in these lights and will be geo-tagged using a centralised software system. So, if at any place the light is not working or the engineer receives a complaint regarding non-functioning streetlights, they can get it repaired immediately,” an official explained.

There are about 92,000 streetlights installed across Delhi under the PWD. The department maintains 1,400 km of key and busy stretches in the national Capital. Officials said, “We are working on the proposal. Once it is ready, tenders will be floated and the ground work will start right after the work is awarded.”