Soon, book your slot at DDA sports complexes and pay for it on mobile app

People who frequent sports centres run by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will soon be able to book and pay for facilities online, as the authority Thursday signed a memorandum with a private bank to develop a mobile application. The move was prompted by a long waiting time during weekends and peak hours at some complexes in the absence of an online booking facility.

DDA commissioner (Sports) D Sarkar said besides the application, which would be rolled out in two months, the Authority is also developing an exclusive website for its sports complexes.

He said that in two months, services offered at the Yamuna Sports complex, Siri Fort, and complexes in Dwarka and Rohini will be available online for booking. The second phase will include the other complexes, he said.

Commenting on network issues faced at several sports complexes, Sarkar said the authority is in talks with private agencies to set up towers in the complexes.

DDA’s first sports complex at Siri Fort was opened in 1989. Thereafter, 14 other complexes and two golf courses have been developed, it said.

For the 2010 Commonwealth Games, DDA had developed stadiums at Siri Fort for squash and badminton, and for archery and table tennis at Yamuna Sports Complex.

These are used to hold regional-, national- and international-level tournaments and are also available for use by public.

Though these complexes are membership-oriented, non-members can also utilise facilities by paying a prescribed charge.

Officials said non-members can also utilise the online booking facility. “DDA wants to minimise cash transactions in the coming days,” said an official.