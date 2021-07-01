Soon, book bus tickets and get pink passes on new version of One Delhi app

The newer version of the app will allow a commuter to buy bus tickets and will show the estimated time of arrival of buses to a particular stop. (Representational Photo)

The Delhi government plans to launch a new version of the ‘One Delhi app’ in the next fortnight which will offer people discounted bus fares, real-time updates on buses plying across routes, and location of public toilets and water booths.

The app, which was launched in March 2019, currently helps a commuter plan journeys by showing recommended bus and metro routes for travelling from one place to another, fares, distance and estimated time of travel.

The newer version of the app will also allow a commuter to buy bus tickets, show estimated time of arrival of buses to a particular stop, and book pink passes that let women travel for free. The same features will also be available on the Chartr app.

“Delhi govt is soon launching the revamped ‘One Delhi’ App, with tech support of IIIT-Delhi, equipped with real-time data and ETAs of DTC and cluster buses, e-ticketing and data on EV charging stations in Delhi. Tickets booked on App will get 10% discount like common mobility card ‘ONE’,” Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

IIIT professor Pravesh Biyani, who led the IIIT team, said the new app is likely to be launched within 15 days. He added that in the near future, many other apps, such as Paytm and Google Pay, will also have the feature to book bus tickets in Delhi.

The system is also being developed in a way to allow other platforms to integrate the facility to book bus tickets, he added.

Currently, e-tickets for Delhi’s public buses are only available in an app called ‘Chartr’ developed by the IIIT-Delhi.

While the ‘One Delhi’ app currently shows the estimated time to travel from one point to another, it does not take into account road traffic. It also does not show the estimated time of arrival of buses to a particular stop.

The trials of the fresh version of the app took place over months in 2020 and 2021.

Among the other additions include a feature which will invalidate e-tickets once a commuter reaches their destination to prevent potential misuse of the contactless ticketing system.

The app will also let a commuter to book a ticket by scanning QR codes pasted behind every seat. During the trials, the conductors and depot in-charges were trained to handle the app, which will be fully bilingual, with an option to switch to Hindi in the months to come.

The city’s 6600-odd public buses — under the state-run DTC and the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit which manages the private cluster buses — had a ridership of over 40 lakh daily before the pandemic.

Currently, the buses are being allowed to ply at 50 per cent seating capacity to ensure social distancing. The city, however, needs at least 11,000 buses to cater to its demand according to court orders.