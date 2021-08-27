scorecardresearch
Friday, August 27, 2021
Sonu Sood meets Arvind Kejriwal, made brand ambassador of Delhi’s mentorship programme

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 27, 2021 11:09:39 am
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during the meeting with Sonu Sood in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)

Actor Sonu Sood, who met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his official residence on Friday, was announced the brand ambassador of the state government’s mentorship programme for school students.

After the meeting, Sood told reporters that “as of now, we have not discussed anything political”. The actor, who received widespread acclaim for his charitable interventions during the Covid-19 lockdowns, belongs to Punjab which is headed to the polls.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP’s Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha and Chandigarh-based entrepreneur Karan Gilhotra were also present during the meeting.

Under the mentorship programme — Desh ke mentors — the Delhi government will rope in prominent names from various walks of life to guide students coming from underprivileged backgrounds.

When asked about the possibility of him joining AAP ahead of the Punjab polls, Sood said, “No politics was discussed…As of now we have not discussed anything political. I feel this (desh ke mentors) is a bigger issue.”

He added that he “felt blessed that was getting to work under the leadership of Arvind sir and Manish sir”.

Sood also praised the Kejriwal government for its initiatives in the education sector. “What he (Kejriwal) has achieved has to be experienced,” Sood said.

