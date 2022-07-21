scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Sonia Gandhi leaves ED office after 2 hours of questioning

Gandhi, 75, arrived at the ED headquarters located at Vidyut Lane flanking A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi a little after noon escorted by her Z+ category CRPF security cover.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 3:21:15 pm
sonia , indianexpressShe has been allowed to leave on her request made on medical grounds, sources said. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday recorded the statement of Congress president Sonia Gandhi for two hours in the National Herald money laundering case and ended the session for the day on her request as she is recovering from Covid, officials said.

Gandhi, 75, arrived at the ED headquarters located at Vidyut Lane flanking A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi a little after noon escorted by her Z+ category CRPF security cover.

The questioning began around 12:30 pm after completion of some formalities like verification of summons and signature in the attendance sheet, sources said.

She has been allowed to leave on her request made on medical grounds, sources said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...
More from Delhi

The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter
CWG 2022

Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter

Martyrs' Day rally and its importance for Mamata, TMC
Explained

Martyrs' Day rally and its importance for Mamata, TMC

Italian PM resigns after key coalition allies boycott trust vote

Italian PM resigns after key coalition allies boycott trust vote

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges
Opinion

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges

Premium
PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
India's law on abortion
Explained

India's law on abortion

Premium
How does gapping meals impact your metabolism?

How does gapping meals impact your metabolism?

British historian attacks RRR for English villains, social media says: 'Denying colonialism a crime'

British historian attacks RRR for English villains, social media says: 'Denying colonialism a crime'

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement