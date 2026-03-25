Sonia Gandhi hospitalised at Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital. What doctors say

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday night after complaints of vomiting and nausea.

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Ganga Ram Hospital, her condition is stable, and investigations are being conducted to find if there is any infection in the stomach.

“A team of doctors is attending to her, she is stable,” he said.

In June last year, she was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure, a party functionary had said, while she was on a personal visit to the state with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.