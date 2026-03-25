Sonia Gandhi hospitalised at Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital. What doctors say

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Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday night after complaints of vomiting and nausea.
According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Ganga Ram Hospital, her condition is stable, and investigations are being conducted to find if there is any infection in the stomach.
“A team of doctors is attending to her, she is stable,” he said.
In June last year, she was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure, a party functionary had said, while she was on a personal visit to the state with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
At the time, Deputy Medical Superintendent of IGMC, Dr Aman Chauhan, had said, “She was brought to the hospital for a routine check-up. Her BP was found to be high. She is absolutely fine. After the examination, she was discharged.”
The senior leader was hospitalised in the past for a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract and underwent a procedure for the same.
Sonia Gandhi turned 79 in December last year and is currently serving as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.
It was in February 2024, ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, that she opted for a Rajya Sabha berth instead of contesting again from Raebareli that she has represented since 2004.
She has served five terms as a Lok Sabha MP prior to her term in the Upper House. The high-profile parliamentarian is also a two-time former president of her party.
Sonia became an MP for the first time in 1999 from Amethi, a seat once represented by her late husband Rajiv Gandhi. She shifted to Raebareli in 2004, leaving Amethi for Rahul.
Sonia is the second member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to enter the Rajya Sabha. Her mother-in-law and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was a member of the Upper House from 1964 to 1967 before she won the Lok Sabha election from Raebareli.
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