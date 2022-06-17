scorecardresearch
Friday, June 17, 2022
At Ganga Ram, Sonia Gandhi recovering from Covid-linked fungal infection detected in respiratory tract

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 17, 2022 11:43:36 am
Congress President Sonia Gandhi is recovering at Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi after a fungal infection was detected in her lower respiratory tract earlier this week, the party confirmed on Friday.

“She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning,” a statement released by the party read.

The Congress leader was rushed to the emergency room of the New Delhi hospital last week, about 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19. At the time, the party had said she was in a stable condition and would remain at the hospital under observation.

Gandhi was accompanied to the hospital by her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Minutes after a section of the emergency was cordoned off after she was admitted, her son Rahul Gandhi was also by her hospital bed.

