Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with fever, condition ‘stable’

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, 76, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Thursday afternoon with fever. “She is undergoing observation and investigation,” the hospital said in a statement.

Although the cause of the fever is unknown, her condition is stable, according to officials at the hospital. She has been admitted to a ward under the care of her physician and Senior Consultant of Chest Medicine Dr Arup Basu. “She is talking, eating, everything. She is not in the ICU,” said a source from the hospital.

Sonia was in the hospital in January this year for routine tests amid her son Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Congress leader had previously been rushed to the emergency wing of the hospital in June last year with a bleeding nose. She had developed a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract and underwent a procedure for the same. Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for Covid-19 just ten days before that hospitalisation.