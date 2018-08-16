Song, dance to mark a different kind of freedom at red-light area in Delhi

Just four km from the Red Fort, where the Independence Day was celebrated, another kind of freedom was celebrated — to step out and dance. Around noon, the red light district of GB Road was resonating with Bollywood remixes, interspersed with ‘Jai Ho’ or ‘Vande Mataram’. A small stretch was cordoned off with police barricades, as women and children danced.

“The idea is to celebrate on this most notorious road… where women and children who don’t even have basic personal freedom,” said Geetanjali Babbar, founder of Kat-Katha, an organisation working to empower sex workers in Delhi.

The event also included a flash mob, a ‘freedom march’ and roadside treats, including corn on the cob, for participants.

An eight-year-old whose mother lives in a dingy, first-floor quarter, said, “London thumakda is my favourite song and I have danced on it thrice since morning.”

One of the four cops, who kept a watch on the crowd, said, “They have obtained police permission, so we are ensuring the celebration is not disrupted. I have been posted here for a year now, and have never seen them this happy.”

Kat-Katha has been organising Independence Day events for sex workers for many years, but this is the first time it was held in full public view.

“I was born here, but our existence has been very caged. I can’t say we are totally free today, but it feels like a beginning,” said a 17-year-old whose mother works there.

