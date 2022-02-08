Sonepat: Former Haryanvi folk singer Sarita Chaudhary found dead

A former Haryanvi folk singer was found dead at her house in Sonepat Monday morning. Police said some blood was found on her face, adding that the cause of death would be known after the post-mortem on Tuesday.

Police said the victim, Sarita Chaudhary (56), was a headmistress at a government primary school in Sonepat. Before taking up teaching, she was a stage performer of Ragini (Haryanvi folk music) and her music videos are popular on YouTube, said police.

According to police, the incident was reported in the afternoon when the victim’s brother and other relatives could not reach her over the phone. Her brother then went to her house in Housing Board Colony, sector 15.

Virender Singh, DSP Law and Order, Sonepat, said, “Meanwhile, relatives climbed the first floor balcony and entered her room by pushing the door open. The victim was found dead on her bed… The door of her room had been locked from inside.”

Police said the woman’s husband had died three years ago and she lived with her son, whose phone is switched off. No note was recovered from the house, said police. “As per neighbours, her son had visited her at 1 am and left around 3 am. Needle of suspicion is on the son as he visited late last night and his phone is off and he is not around,” said DSP Singh.

Police said the family said they would wait for autopsy results before filing the complaint.