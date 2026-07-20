Protesters set out for Parliament today; will not be allowed: Delhi Police

As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by its founder Abhijeet Dipke, and activists led by Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo called for a protest march to Parliament on Monday demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Delhi Police is all set to stop them in their tracks.

CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya told The Indian Express that the protesters were expected to leave Jantar Mantar for Parliament around 9 am on Monday. Around one lakh people are expected to join the protest march, he said.

In a speech on Sunday, Dipke claimed the march would be the biggest in independent India, but appealed for a peaceful protest. “Sonam Wangchuk has told me that the protest will only be successful if it is peaceful. There will be an even bigger crowd tomorrow (Monday), but that will also mean more responsibility for us,” he said. Dipke has started an indefinite fast since Saturday morning. He raised slogans of “Dharmendra Pradhan istifa do, Dharmendra Pradhan tumko istifa dena hoga” with scores joining him in chorus.

The police, on its part, have made elaborate arrangements to block the march. An officer said, “Since Section 163 remains in force in the New Delhi district, they cannot be allowed to hold the march.”

Activist Sonam Wangchunk’s wife speaks from the stage flanked by members of the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Activist Sonam Wangchunk’s wife speaks from the stage flanked by members of the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In a public advisory issued on Sunday, Delhi Police cautioned that no more than four people would be allowed to gather anywhere in the area other than the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar. “Delhi Police… categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession,” the advisory said.

“Prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS (erstwhile section 144 CrPC) is in force in the New Delhi district. Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited,” the advisory said.

By Sunday night, the area around Parliament had turned into a “fortress” of sorts. All roads and major installations in the area, including residences of ministers, were barricaded heavily and anti-riot vehicles deployed. More than 12 companies of paramilitary personnel are on standby. Water cannons and jammers have already been positioned around Jantar Mantar, sources said.

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Reacting to the police’s advisory, Dahiya said, “We have not asked for permission because we want to challenge these colonial laws where you have to ask for permission from the government to protest against the government, while the government can arbitrarily deny it.”

Meanwhile, the number of protesters at the site had swelled to around 4,000 on Sunday — the highest so far in the 20-day-old stir. “The crowd… increased overnight. More than 1,500 personnel, many of them in plain clothes, have already been deployed to keep a close watch on the situation in and around the protest site. Over 200 personnel from the Crime Branch and the Special Cell have also been kept on standby,” sources said.

On Sunday morning, Wangchuk sent a message from the hospital through his wife. It said, “India’s second freedom movement, march to Parliament — please make it a big success.”

Emotions ran high at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. At a distance from the stage, 20-year-old Fatima sits on a mattress along with her two daughters aged 8 and 9, with a white chart paper spread in front of them. “This is a question about my children’s future. I had to come… I think my kids should also raise their voices for the right things, and that is why I have brought them here, and they were excited as well,” she says.

The poster in front of her reads “Save NEET.”

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Eighteen-year-old Falak, who took the NEET retest on June 21, has come along with her sister, 15, and father Asif, 55, for the first time. “I wanted to join it (the protest) earlier, but my parents were afraid. My first attempt was good, but my second attempt did not go well. I cried for two days in my room after the results. My dream is lost. The second paper was very hard. I’m still very confused. If I think about taking the exam again, who guarantees that it won’t get leaked?” she asked.