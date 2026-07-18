‘No treatment without our consent’: Wife Gitanjali after Sonam Wangchuk is hospitalised

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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital early on Saturday on Day 21 of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, who rushed to the hospital, urged the authorities not to administer any oral or intravenous treatment without the family’s consent.
Delhi Police said the move was carried out on expert medical advice and in compliance with the directions of the Delhi High Court after his health deteriorated. Security was stepped up at Safdarjung Hospital following Wangchuk’s admission.
As per officials, Wangchuk is on the eighth floor of the hospital and access beyond the sixth floor has been restricted. A heavy police deployment was also seen outside the hospital.
Angmo said in a post on X, she wrote: “I am at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenously without the consent of me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days.”
Following the removal of Sonam Wangchuk from Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said that he will now sit on an ‘indefinite hunger strike’. He also called for a nationwide “peaceful protest” and said that the July 20 protest march to the Parliament will take place.
Delhi Police said Wangchuk had been shifted for “essential medical care” following expert medical advice and in compliance with the Delhi High Court’s directions. The police also appealed to the protesters to end their agitation and peacefully vacate the protest site at the earliest.
Meanwhile, members of the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Neha, Aameen and Manish, continued their hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. According to AISA, demonstrators formed a human chain around the three hunger strikers to prevent the police from forcibly removing them.
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