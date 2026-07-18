‘No treatment without our consent’: Wife Gitanjali after Sonam Wangchuk is hospitalised

Police deployment at Safdarjung Hospital after Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday morning. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital early on Saturday on Day 21 of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, who rushed to the hospital, urged the authorities not to administer any oral or intravenous treatment without the family’s consent.

Delhi Police said the move was carried out on expert medical advice and in compliance with the directions of the Delhi High Court after his health deteriorated. Security was stepped up at Safdarjung Hospital following Wangchuk’s admission.

As per officials, Wangchuk is on the eighth floor of the hospital and access beyond the sixth floor has been restricted. A heavy police deployment was also seen outside the hospital.