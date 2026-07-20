Delhi High Court rejects plea; Sonam Wangchuk’s wife says his fast will end if House takes up cause

The court refused to grant any interim relief to Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo, who had asked for her husband’s immediate discharge so that he could be admitted to the private Medanta hospital.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh, Devansh Mittal
7 min readNew DelhiJul 20, 2026 05:20 AM IST
Sonam Wangchuk, Delhi High Court, NEET paper leak, Jantar Mantar protest, hunger strikeGitanjali J Angmo (right) had sought urgent hearing to shift Sonam Wangchuk (left) to a private hospital. (Photo: Amit Mehra)
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The government’s action to move Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung hospital was “not arbitrary”, the Delhi High Court ruled in a special Sunday hearing, and said the activist “will cooperate” with doctors attending to him.

The court refused to grant any interim relief to Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo, who had asked for her husband’s immediate discharge so that he could be admitted to the private Medanta hospital.

Following the court’s order, Angmo told protesters at Jantar Mantar in the evening that Wangchuk would break his fast on Monday if political leaders assured him that the issue of accountability in education would be raised in Monsoon Session.

Read | ‘Security drill’, phone jammer and a white curtain: How Sonam Wangchuk was removed

“If the MPs and leaders come to meet him tomorrow morning at Safdarjung hospital, and promise him that they would raise the issue of education and accountability in Parliament, only then will he break his fast tomorrow,” she said.

Sonam Wangchuk, Delhi High Court, NEET paper leak, Jantar Mantar protest, hunger strike Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo with former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah outside the Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi, Sunday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

“But if we don’t get this accountability and this is not raised in Parliament, then he will not break his fast,” she said.

Wangchuk had gone on an indefinite hunger strike on June 28 as part of the protest by the activist youth platform Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the leak of the May 3 NEET-UG question paper.

Police picked him up from the protest site on Saturday morning, the 21st day of the fast, invoking an order passed by the High Court earlier in the week, and “on expert medical advice due to the [activist’s] deteriorating health condition”.

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After a hearing that lasted for almost 40 minutes on Sunday afternoon, Justice Mini Pushkarna of the High Court observed that “it cannot be said that any force is being used against Mr Wangchuk, or his bodily autonomy is being violated in any manner”, since only oral interventions have been administered so far without his consent, which were deemed to be necessary in light of his “deteriorating” medical condition.

Wangchuk has been refusing intravenous administration of medical intervention in hospital.

Activist Sonam Wangchunk's wife speaks from the stage flanked by members of the Cockroack Janta Party at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Activist Sonam Wangchunk’s wife speaks from the stage flanked by members of the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Dr Akshay Kumar, additional professor in the department of emergency medicine at AIIMS who has joined the Safdarjung team, told the court that Wangchuk “needs to take vitamins” starting with thymine, but “we cannot give him that since he is not allowing IV (intravenous) access.”

Also Read | Government must talk to Sonam Wangchuk, that’s its duty

Justice Pushkarna recorded in her order that Wangchuk “will cooperate with doctors in administering any medical intervention as doctors feel”.

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While refusing Wangchuk’s request for a transfer to Medanta, the court ordered that Safdarjung hospital shall share his medical records with his family. Angmo had alleged that the hospital was not providing her detailed reports of the medical tests being conducted on her husband.

The court noted that Wangchuk was not in detention and was a free citizen. However, considering that he “on his own volition did not check himself into any [hospital] facility in view of his deteriorating condition, the government was within its rights to take such action”.

Angmo, who was represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, was herself present in the courtroom, and told the court that the family would take Wangchuk’s “discharge against medical advice”.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, representing the government along with central government counsel Ashish Dixit, vehemently resisted Angmo’s request.

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“These are extraordinary circumstances, or rather prevailing circumstances… The government has to be extra careful… Whatever happens to him will have consequences… So the government has to be more circumspect than it is normally, and extra cautious,” ASG Sharma said.

The court did not make any observation on Angmo’s complaint that the family was “constantly” under police surveillance inside the hospital, including in the room where Wangchuk has been kept, and that police were “eavesdropping” on conversations.

On July 16, the Delhi High Court had directed the Centre to ensure that Wangchuk’s health was monitored on a daily basis by government doctors, and to “intervene depending on the medical report”. The HC had said that all “life is precious and should be taken care of”.

Angmo alleged in her petition that police took “undue advantage” of the July 16 order “as a colourable pretext” to remove Wangchuk from the protest site at Jantar Mantar “without [his] free and informed consent”.

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She said that at the hospital, Wangchuk had been “kept in a solitary manner, ostensibly under the pretext of medical treatment”. While she had access to her husband, the activist’s “access to his lawyer and his treating doctors was arbitrarily denied, in complete disregard of his rights and those of his family”.

Soon after the court’s order, Angmo told reporters that the proposed march to Parliament would go ahead as scheduled on Monday, and that she would represent her husband.

“I will definitely represent him… We filed an urgent petition today because had we been allowed to shift (Wangchuk) today, we could have gone to Medanta and then arrived at the protest site by tomorrow morning. But we knew they wouldn’t allow that,” she said.

Angmo alleged that Wangchuk had been removed not out of concern for his health, but because the government was afraid of the momentum his protest was gathering.

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“They said they brought him in because they were deeply concerned about his health as it was declining. But these claims are incorrect. First of all, his health was not deteriorating at all… If you were truly so concerned about his health, why did you send police personnel in plainclothes? Why did you so ruthlessly pick him up, put him on a stretcher, and take him away? You could have simply come to conduct a medical test and informed his family that a certain level was low and you wished to take him in for that reason…,” she said.

“If you were genuinely concerned about his health…then this whole narrative about health concerns is nothing but a charade. They were simply afraid that if Sonam set out on his march, hundreds of thousands of people would join him — not just in Delhi, but across the entire country — and they were trying to prevent that…,” she alleged.

Speaking in the evening at Jantar Mantar, Angmo repeated that although Wangchuk was weak from fasting, his vitals were good.

Abhijeet Dipke, who founded CJP as an online satirical platform before it evolved into the protest movement, said that the protesters would not vacate the Jantar Mantar site until Wangchuk returned.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
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Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

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