Sonam Wangchuk should be Education Minister, says Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi protest

Kejriwal said young people from across the country had come together to demand reforms in the examination system, and commended them for raising their voice for a fair and transparent education system. (Express photo)

As activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the leak of NEET-UG exam paper entered the 19th day on Thursday, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal met climate activist at Jantar Mantar. Seeking the removal of Pradhan, Kejriwal demanded Wangchuk to be made the Union Education Minister.

Addressing the media after meeting Wangchuk, the former Delhi CM said, “Listen to the youth, Cockroach movement & Sonam Wangchuk, otherwise, three years later you (Central government) will meet a 2014-like fate…I also extend a proposal – Dharmendra Pradhan should resign but make Sonam Wangchuk the Education Minister of the country. I suggest the PM – remove Dharmendra Pradhan and make Sonam Wangchuk the Union Education Minister.”