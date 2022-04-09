Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s New Delhi residence robbed of Rs 2.41 crore

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s New Delhi residence was allegedly robbed of Rs 2.41 crore, the police said on Saturday. Their house is located near Amrita Shergill Marg, and a complaint was lodged on February 23.

According to the police, Anand’s father Harish Ahuja and other family members reported the matter at the Tughlaq Road police station.

Amrutha Guguloth, DCP (New Delhi) said, “We received a complaint from the family alleging that cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore was stolen from their house. They noticed it on February 11 but lodged a formal police complaint on February 23. Our staff immediately registered an FIR on the same day. Teams have been formed, and an examination of the evidence is underway. Further investigation is in process.”

The police suspect the domestic help or workers at the complainant’s residence are involved in the theft.

A case under Indian Penal Code Section 381 (theft by servant of property in possession of master) has been registered.