Goldsmith arrested in connection with theft at Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s New Delhi residence

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 40-year-old goldsmith who allegedly bought the jewellery that was stolen from Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s New Delhi residence. The police said cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore were stolen from their house on Amrita Shergill Marg in February.

On Wednesday, nearly two months after the crime, the police arrested a 30-year-old nurse and her husband for allegedly committing the theft. The couple was arrested from their home in Sarita Vihar. Amrutha Guguloth, DCP (New Delhi), had said the woman, Aparna Wilson, worked as a caretaker for Ahuja’s mother and was arrested after she and her husband Naresh Sagar were questioned.

The police said they have now arrested a jeweller named Dev Verma from Kalkaji and recovered the stolen jewellery from his possession. He knew about the theft and sent the couple money via an online transfer and cash payment, said the police.

“We have recovered stolen jewellery worth Rs 1 crore. This includes 100 diamonds, gold chains, diamond bangles, coins etc. The team also seized an i10 car that was purchased using the stolen money,” said an officer.

During the interrogation, the police found that Wilson and her husband spent most of the money to clear their debts, medical expenses of their family and also to renovate their house. The accused allegedly took 10-11 months to steal the jewellery and cash in parts.

The incident took place on February 11, and the family reported the matter on February 23 at Tughlaq Road Police Station, the police said.

Rohit Meena, DCP (Crime) said, “We interrogated more than 32 employees and healthcare staff from their residence. There were a lot of challenges because the complainant and the team didn’t know when the theft took place. During questioning, we zeroed in on suspects and arrested the duo after several raids.”

Wilson was hired by the Ahuja family in 2020 while she was working at a hospital. The next year, she was called to their New Delhi house.

“During this time, she found that the family had kept their jewellery and cash in an almirah. She told husband this, and they conspired to steal all the jewellery and cash. We found that Wilson committed theft on multiple occasions to evade any suspicion. She was also giving sedatives to the complainant and stealing at night. It took the couple around 10-11 months to steal everything,” said an officer.