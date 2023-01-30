Son of St Stephen’s gardener is now head of college’s students’ union society

Nine years ago, Pankaj Yadav saw his older brother Rohit being declared the winner of the elections for the St Stephen’s College Students’ Union Society. Now, the 21-year-old, who happens to be the son of the college gardener, has become the second person from his family to lead the student body.

Pankaj, a third-year BA Political Science and History student, was announced as president of the union Friday. Out of 765 total votes polled, he received 497. The last election held in Stephen’s was in 2019 before the college shut down during the Covid-induced lockdown.

Hailing from Pratapgarh, Pankaj is the youngest of three brothers. His family moved to Delhi in 2007, when his father was allotted accommodation on the college campus.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pankaj said, “I have been living on the campus since 2007. I have always wanted to work for the betterment of my college, just like my brother.”

Rohit Kumar Yadav became president of the student union in 2014. Both Rohit and Pankaj got admission at the college through the staff-ward quota, a reservation for children of college staff.

“I modelled my campaign on my brother’s. I gave my speeches in Hindi but I also spoke in English to students who did not understand Hindi. I am more comfortable in Hindi. I am also vice-president of the Hindi society. I want to make sure we carry forward Hindi and not just English,” said Pankaj.

His goal as the new president, he said, is to work towards the betterment of facilities for people with disabilities, increase access to library time, ensure women’s empowerment and safety, and eradicate any discrimination towards students of any community. “I want to make things easier for people with disabilities by bringing new things to the campus. If there is a visually challenged student, it would be good to have technology that could scan the surroundings and tell them which part of the campus they are in,” he said.

Advertisement

Pankaj highlighted that although Stephen’s already provides a safe environment for women students, he wants to ensure that it continues.

His father, Harish Kumar (55), said, “My father also worked as a gardener at Stephen’s from 1948, for about 30 years. I was born on the campus and took over the same job when he retired.”

Kumar added, “People always said maali ka beta maali banega (the gardener’s son will become a gardener), but I said otherwise. I educated my children and made sure they bring a good name to the college and our country… Both my sons have made me proud.”

Advertisement

Pankaj’s term is going to be shorter than usual. The college elections, which were supposed to be held last August, were pushed to January due to the delay in admission, as the administration wanted all three batches to be able to vote.

“Because of the pandemic, the synchronisation of sessions was completely undermined. Last year, classes began later in November… so there was a vacuum, and the college administration said we must give students their new representative body,” said Sanjay Rao, staff advisor to the student’s union society.

Rao also highlighted that Pankaj’s victory shattered the misperception people have about Stephen’s being a college for the elite. “The idea is to embrace and include everyone,” he said.