Somnath Bharti’s dog, who was accused of biting his wife, is dead

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti’s pet Labrador Don, who shot to fame after being accused by the legislator’s wife of biting her in a case of domestic violence, has died. The news of the death of the 16-year-old canine was shared by Bharti on Twitter. “Don came to me as 3 weeks puppy in 2003 n left on 16.07.2018 at little after 12 midnight,” Bharti said.

The labrador, who had a heart ailment, was cremated at a pet crematorium in Chhatarpur this morning. The AAP leader also tweeted the last minutes of his pet as he arrived from a trip to Chhattisgarh on Sunday. “DON IS NO MORE!..landed at airport 4m 2 days long Chhattisgarh trip 4 party work, reached home at 12 midnight, straight went to my dog don, he looked at me, wagged tail, passed urine and stool, tightened his body and left us for all time to come…amazing is God’s creation! ” he said.

Don hit the headlines in 2015 after Bharti’s wife Lipika alleged that the AAP leader had unleashed his pet on her during pregnancy and even slit her wrist with a kitchen knife. Based on these allegations, police had booked Bharti for an attempt to murder charges and had also examined the MLA’s pet to ascertain the allegation after taking it into custody. However, a city court gave Don a clean chit the same year, saying the allegation of the canine biting Lipika was unfounded.

News channels played footage of Don accompanying his master during his frequent visits to the police station in connection with the case. Even as Bharti spent time behind the bars, the condition of his pet dog due to a heart ailment was the talk of the town and garnered much sympathy online.

The AAP MLA also said he was advised mercy killing as Don was not keeping well for some time, but he instead comforted the animal by personally attending to the dog’s daily needs.

