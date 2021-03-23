AIIMS assault case: Delhi court upholds verdict sentencing AAP MLA Somnath Bharti to 2 years in prison

A Sessions court in Delhi Tuesday upheld the conviction and sentencing order passed by a magistrate, of two years imprisonment to AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in connection with an assault case of AIIMS security guards. The AAP MLA was immediately taken into judicial custody.

In January, Bharti was sentenced to two-year imprisonment for leading a mob that tried to break the boundary wall of AIIMS and pelted stones at the hospital’s security staff when they intervened in September 2016.

However, he was granted bail to enable him to file an appeal before the high court against his conviction in the case and jail term.

The prosecution at the time had argued that on September 9, 2016, Bharti along with other accused — Jagat Saini, Dileep Jha, Sandeep Sonu and Rakesh Pandey, and about 300 unknown associates of the MLA — broke the boundary wall of AIIMS with a JCB to create an access to the premier medical institute.



Court had also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the leader.

“The court is of the view that the mindset to cause damage to public property and infrastructure is the attack on the common man. Infrastructure and public property of the country are not of any leader, party or government but these are national assets. The infrastructure is built with the contribution of every poor, every taxpayer, middle class and every section of society. While exercising democratic rights, people must not forget about national duty to preserve national assets and resources meant for each and every citizen,” Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Pandey had written in his order.

Senior advocate Hari Haran, who was representing Bharti, had asked the court to grant him a lenient sentence and benefit under the Probation of Offenders Act, 1958. However, the court declined, saying that he “is a well-educated person having qualification of M.Sc. (IIT-Delhi) and he is also a law graduate and a Member of Legislative Assembly”.