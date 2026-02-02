‘Something for every segment in Budget’: Delhi CM showers praises; Oppn claims no blueprint for jobs, curbing pollution

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Even as the budgetary allocation for Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 1,348 crore in the Union Budget 2026–27, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday welcomed the Centre’s announcements and described the Budget as “forward-looking” and “people-centric”. The opposition, on the other hand, criticised the Centre. While former CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said the Budget offered no blueprint for employment generation, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav termed it as “insensitive”.
The Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, according to the CM, reflects the “strong and visionary leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would accelerate inclusive and sustainable economic growth. She said the Budget is anchored around three priorities — accelerating economic growth through higher investment, industry and employment generation; fulfilling citizens’ aspirations by making life simpler, safer and more convenient; and ensuring that the benefits of development reach all sections of society in line with the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.
The Chief Minister said the Budget has been designed keeping in mind the interests of all sections with special emphasis on farmers, youth, women and the underprivileged. “It has something for every segment, especially employment generation for youth, cultural heritage conservation and development, sports, rebates for availing education and health services in foreign countries,” said Gupta.
A clear roadmap to make domestic manufacturing globally competitive would strengthen India’s journey towards self-reliance, she said. Gupta also said the provision of grants for disaster management for cities is expected to benefit Delhi. “We have high hopes for Delhi regarding the grants to be provided to the cities for disaster management,” she said.
She described the allocation of Rs 1.4 lakh crore for capital expenditure support to states as a “positive and far-sighted step” that would provide fresh momentum to development.
Calling the announcement for the Delhi–Varanasi high-speed rail corridor “historic”, Gupta said the project would enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, boost tourism, generate employment and open new opportunities for trade and industry. “It will strengthen ease of doing business and reinforce Delhi’s role as a key hub of national development,” she asserted.
Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also welcomed the record public capital expenditure of Rs 12.2 lakh crore on infrastructure, saying it would act as a strong engine of growth by creating robust physical and digital foundations for a competitive economy.
However, AAP chief Kejriwal criticised the Budget, saying, “The biggest problems facing the country are unemployment and inflation, but today’s Budget shows no roadmap for job creation. This Budget will only increase inflation and unemployment.”
DPCC chief Devender Yadav alleged that it failed to address health concerns related to the pollution in the Capital. “People of Delhi are disappointed. There is nothing new for the city. No concrete funds have been allocated for Yamuna cleaning, sewerage or pollution control beyond earlier provisions,” he said.
