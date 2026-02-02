‘Something for every segment in Budget’: Delhi CM showers praises; Oppn claims no blueprint for jobs, curbing pollution

Even as the budgetary allocation for Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 1,348 crore in the Union Budget 2026–27, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday welcomed the Centre’s announcements and described the Budget as “forward-looking” and “people-centric”. The opposition, on the other hand, criticised the Centre. While former CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said the Budget offered no blueprint for employment generation, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav termed it as “insensitive”.

The Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, according to the CM, reflects the “strong and visionary leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would accelerate inclusive and sustainable economic growth. She said the Budget is anchored around three priorities — accelerating economic growth through higher investment, industry and employment generation; fulfilling citizens’ aspirations by making life simpler, safer and more convenient; and ensuring that the benefits of development reach all sections of society in line with the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.