scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Some residents return home: ‘No damage, just some dust’

Not everyone has returned though. Priyanka said, “In my tower, Emperor 3, I think I am one of the only people to return. There aren’t many people in the neighbouring tower either. I hear some residents made vacation plans.”

Supertech demolition, Supertech Limited, Supertech, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsOther residents are taking a more cautious approach. Nirmal Tandon (79), president of the Emerald Court Ladies Association, is waiting out the night in her daughter’s home in Silver City, instead of returning to her home in the Emperor 2 tower.

Hours after the Supertech twin towers were brought down in a controlled demolition, residents of the adjoining Supertech Emerald Court Society began to trickle back in, with some pleasantly surprised at the lack of damage and glad to see their worries laid to rest.

For home caterer Ekta Gupta (45), it was a relief to see her home unscathed when she returned around 8 pm — the tower she lives in, Bluestone 2, is within 50 metres of the demolished towers. “There was no damage… We had taken precautions for windows and glass items using bubble wrap but it was not necessary — the plan went perfectly. The only issue we are facing is dust in the balcony,” she said.

Her relief was bittersweet — Ekta is among those who had bought a flat in the demolished buildings. “We had taken a loan and bought one for Rs 40 lakh in Apex tower. We are still waiting for the compensation,” she said.

Also Read |Gone in 12 seconds: Command centre to drones, officials had a long, hectic day

Another resident, school uniform supplier Priyanka Gupta (47), was impressed by the relative cleanliness of the society — she, too, only had to deal with dust in her balcony.  “The sky is clear, and I don’t have any difficulty breathing,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Also Read |What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of Supertech twin towers in 3 months

Not everyone has returned though. Priyanka said, “In my tower, Emperor 3, I think I am one of the only people to return. There aren’t many people in the neighbouring tower either. I hear some residents made vacation plans.”

At Aspire 4 tower, homemaker Mamta Agrawal (57) was all praise for residents of neighbouring society, Parsvnath Prestige, where she and many others stayed while waiting out the demolition. “They treated us very well… it was almost like a baraat.” Nothing in her home was damaged, though she now faces the task of unpacking household items. “We had packed and taken some things just in case, but it seems nothing went wrong.”

Also Read |In society next to Supertech towers, flurry of last-minute activity

Other residents are taking a more cautious approach. Nirmal Tandon (79), president of the Emerald Court Ladies Association, is waiting out the night in her daughter’s home in Silver City, instead of returning to her home in the Emperor 2 tower.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

She said, “We saw a lot of dust and heard window panes got cracked somewhere. But we’ve been told a lot of workers were sent to clean the society, so hopefully it will be clean. Tomorrow I will send my driver to check how the situation is, and how much dust is there. Being a senior citizen, one has to be health-conscious.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 01:50:20 am
Next Story

BJP, SP spar over Supertech demolishment project

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested
Maharashtra

Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement