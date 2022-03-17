Some hiccups on day 1 of vaccination for 12-14 age group in Delhi, turnout low

With the Covid-19 vaccination drive thrown open to children between the ages of 12 and 14 years just two days after it was announced, the government’s CoWIN portal had not been updated to allow booking for these slots. This resulted in very few children walking into vaccination sites, with 3,837 shots administered on Wednesday.

Officials in Delhi reported that they had to collect data of beneficiaries offline for half a day as the portal was being updated. “The turnout was very poor today as most people did not know whether they should go to the vaccination centres as the slots weren’t showing up online. Not more than 1,000 shots must have been administered, but I really do not know because the data is still being uploaded and compiled,” said a Delhi government official earlier in the day.

A senior district official said the poor turnout was also a result of most children being on vacation with Holi just round the corner. “There were five immunisation centres running in our district, but no one came. We will be running 10 sites for the younger children tomorrow onwards, and the slots will become available online soon. But it is unlikely to pick up until after Holi,” said an official from the Southeast district. Another official from the Northwest district said that children came to only three of their 11 sites for vaccination for this age group.

Both the district officials said that rather than fixed vaccination centres, the focus of immunisation for children will be the schools. “We are in touch with the department of education to immunise the children in a camp mode in both government and private schools,” said the official from Southeast district, agreeing that it’s easier and parents prefer it. Children in the 12-14 group are being administered the new Covid-19 vaccine – BiologicalE’s protein subunit vaccine Corbevax.

With the vaccine being stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius, and a dose of 0.5 ml being given intramuscularly, same as Covaxin and Covishield, there wasn’t much need for training. “Some sessions were conducted last night and there are likely to be some training sessions for the vaccinators today too, however, there is no difference in the processes for the new vaccine,” said the government official quoted above.

Delhi received 6,31,400 Corbevax doses till Tuesday evening for the vaccination drive. So far, the drive was open for all adults with Covaxin, Covishield, and Sputnik V. It was opened for children between the ages of 15 and 17 years in January using only Covaxin.

Dwindling numbers

The government also opened up precaution doses for everyone over the age of 60 years on Wednesday. Officials, however, believe that it will hardly impact the dipping vaccination numbers in Delhi.

The capital administered just over 29,000 Covid-19 shots on Tuesday, of which only 2,684 were precaution doses. So far, just over 4,49,000 people in Delhi have received their precaution doses out of the eligible 2,40,000 healthcare workers, 3,50,000 frontline workers, and an estimated 3,80,000 people over the age of 60 years with co-morbidities.

“Allowing everyone over the age of 60 years to get the precaution dose is unlikely to increase the number of people who do turn up. Even now, people do not need to give any doctors’ certificate to show disability and it wasn’t strictly enforced, yet the numbers have been low. This is because the number of Covid-19 cases have gone down and health is no longer a priority for people,” said the government official.