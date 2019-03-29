Delhi: Some give Rs 5, others Rs 200, says woman who sells Tricolour

For the last 30 years, Krishna Devi (68) has been making ends meet by asking people to wear their patriotism on their sleeve. Every morning, she arrives outside Pragati Maidan Metro station with two daughters, two daughters-in-law and a grand-daughter.

Their work for the day involves pinning miniature Tricolours on people’s clothes and requesting them for money. “We do not demand. If people want to give us money, they do it. Some give us Rs 5 and some even Rs 200,” Devi, who buys the flags from Sadar Bazar, says.

A resident of Majnu Ka Tila, she lost her husband to spurious liquor. She says her daughters’ husbands too have an alcohol problem. “My husband was addicted to alcohol so I was forced to work. I used to sell the flag at Old Delhi, but police asked me to leave because they thought I’m duping people,” she says.

A stack of 100 flags costs Rs 200, and helps make around Rs 500 a day. “Places like Connaught Place, India Gate, Qutub Minar fetch more money. But groups already operate there and they chase us out,” Krishna says.

However, not everyone is open to the idea of a stranger pinning the flag on them. But Devi is persistent. While one woman laughs and parts with Rs 50, two foreign nationals react with an “excuse me” and an awkward smile.

A man chides her for “trying to make money by selling the flag”. As she breaks for tea, Devi says: “I have been mistreated several times. But I sell the Tricolour and there’s nothing wrong with that.”