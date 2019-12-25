Some from South Delhi’s Sanjay Camp get new homes, others hopeful

At Sanjay Camp, Kejriwal said: Have worked in slums, understand the troubles faced by people there. At Sanjay Camp, Kejriwal said: Have worked in slums, understand the troubles faced by people there.

Nirmala (60) stands under the doorway of her two-room, tin-roofed brick house in Sanjay Camp in South Delhi’s Dakshinpuri. Having built the house with her husband 25 years ago after coming from Haryana, she may soon have to leave it — for something better.

On Tuesday, Nirmala was one of the many slum dwellers who received a certificate by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that would entitle them to a pucca house under the Delhi government’s housing scheme, Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana, which was notified in 2017.

The certificates, according to a statement issued by the government, will be distributed to people on the basis of a survey conducted by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. “The certificate bears the jhuggi number, name of the head of the family along with a family photograph, code number, survey code number and the voter identity card number of the beneficiary family,” a statement said.

“We have lived so many years dreaming of a proper house. If we get it, so many of our problems would be solved,” Nirmala said.

In the narrow lanes of Sanjay Camp, dozens of small tin-roofed houses are squeezed together. An open drain passes through the middle of the alleyway where children play.

Addressing the residents, Kejriwal said, “Before becoming the CM in 2015, I worked in the slums of Seemapuri and Sundar Nagri. I understand the troubles faced by people living in slums…”

Delhi government’s scheme comes close on the heels of an announcement made by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will soon be implemented in Delhi.

While Nirmala received a housing certificate Tuesday, many others did not, but said they were registered in a government survey undertaken a month ago in the area.

Saeeda (52) came to the Camp as a child with her mother around 40 years ago from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. “We have spent all our lives here. If they give us a proper house now, we would get to spend some of our last years in peace,” she said.

Among the problems faced by locals is lack of toilets. While some in the camp have built toilets in their houses, a majority use two government washrooms in the area, which close after 10 pm. “If we have to use the facilities at night, where do we go?” Saeeda said. Vijay Kumar (40) said: “A proper home would be good for our kids to grow up in. We want the best of everything for them.”

